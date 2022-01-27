Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Down 0.3%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $43.87. Approximately 491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

Toto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

