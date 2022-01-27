TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNW. National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.45.

Shares of RNW traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.93. The company had a trading volume of 255,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,531. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 30.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.698747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

