Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $179.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $430 million to $440 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

TRV opened at $167.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,694 shares of company stock worth $4,353,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

