Trebia Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,038 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,555% compared to the average daily volume of 244 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,475,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREB opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. Trebia Acquisition has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

