Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

