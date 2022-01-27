TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriState Capital by 108.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 56.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

