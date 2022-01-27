Troy Asset Management Ltd Purchases 12,993 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $346.84. 120,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.95. The company has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.94.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

