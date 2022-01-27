Truist Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

BLDP stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,883 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

