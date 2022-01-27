Truist Financial Comments on Nerdwallet Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nerdwallet in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NRDS stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37. Nerdwallet has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

