Truist Financial Corp Acquires 515 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $35.26 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AAT. Mizuho downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

