Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,990,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after buying an additional 800,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,640,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 159,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,283,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 764,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.94. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.