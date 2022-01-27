Truist Financial Corp Has $307,000 Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Tilray’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

