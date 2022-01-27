Truist Financial Corp Has $312,000 Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 277.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.87.

Amedisys stock opened at $128.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.18 and a 1-year high of $314.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.