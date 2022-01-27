Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HVT opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $514.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

