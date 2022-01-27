Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

