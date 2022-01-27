Truist Financial Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $200.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $121.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 105.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.91. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

