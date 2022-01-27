Truist Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) – Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Southern States Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $3,488,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

