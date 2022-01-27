Truist Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Shares of BC stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

