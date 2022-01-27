Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on PLYM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
