Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLYM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.