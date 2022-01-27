Tudor Pickering Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$20.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.64.

ERF opened at C$14.18 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$15.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -25.19.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

