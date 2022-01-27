Tudor Pickering Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to “Buy”

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 285,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 51,915 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 768,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.