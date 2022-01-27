Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Macquarie

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRQ. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.25.

TRQ stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.58. 161,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,042. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

