Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Macquarie

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TRQ. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.25.
TRQ stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.58. 161,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,042. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.