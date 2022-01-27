Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 348 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 348 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $19,046.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, William Banyai sold 245 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $13,073.20.

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $202.18.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 706,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 95.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 186.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

