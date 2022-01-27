Ubex Achieves Market Cap of $590,414.87 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $590,414.87 and approximately $228,690.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00288141 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

