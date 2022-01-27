UBS Group Increases HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 590

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.75.

HSBC stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

