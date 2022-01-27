UBS Group Increases South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target to GBX 240

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Investec assumed coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South32 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

