UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut UCB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut UCB from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut UCB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.84.

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

