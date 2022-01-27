Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.91.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $353.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.10. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.