Ultralife (ULBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

