Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading 4.5% Higher

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.78. 61,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,386,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

