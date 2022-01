UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of UltraTech Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

About UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF)

UltraTech Cement Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and selling of cement and cement related products. Its products include ordinary portland cement, portland blast furnace slag cement, portland pozzalana cement, white cement and ready mix concrete. The company was founded on August 24, 2000 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

