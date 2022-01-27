Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst B. King now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

