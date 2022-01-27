Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Under Armour by 127.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Under Armour by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

