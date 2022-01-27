Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,369.00

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $60,651.86 and approximately $1,369.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.63 or 0.06695461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.74 or 1.00261567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.