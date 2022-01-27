United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. 25,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

