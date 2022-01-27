United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 174,351 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $198.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

