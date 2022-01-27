Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Down to $129.17

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $129.17, but opened at $125.00. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $126.60, with a volume of 2,518 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.31.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

