Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULH. TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $467.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

