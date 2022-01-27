Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of UVSP traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,169. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $864.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Univest Financial by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter worth $541,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

