Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 195,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 220,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

