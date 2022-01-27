UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UPMMY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.