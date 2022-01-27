US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.22% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.232 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

