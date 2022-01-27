US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,306 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 220.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

