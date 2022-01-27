US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 946,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 284,810 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 54.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 787,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 277,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.