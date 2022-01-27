US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Shares of LNG opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $115.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

