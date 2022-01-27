Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 523,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 18,511,084 shares.The stock last traded at $67.43 and had previously closed at $68.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

