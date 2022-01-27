Valero Energy Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.85 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 319,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 97,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

