Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.93. 87,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,979. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

