Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after buying an additional 3,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,579,000 after buying an additional 134,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,037,000 after buying an additional 246,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT stock remained flat at $$33.36 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,232. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

