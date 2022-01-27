Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Target by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

